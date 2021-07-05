Upcoming road closure on Northern Dancer Drive

A portion of Northern Dancer Drive in Oshawa will be closed this coming week for construction.

Northern Dancer Drive will be closed east of Simcoe Street North, from Monday, July 5 at 6 a.m. to Friday, July 9 at 6 a.m., to complete road reconstruction work within the intersection.

Traffic detour signs will be posted in advance of the closure.

The Region of Durham says it recognized that the construction work will be disruptive and will “make every effort to complete the work as quickly and efficiently as possible.”

However, the region says unfavourable weather conditions may extend the closure.

Drivers are being asked to exercise caution in construction zones for the safety of pedestrians, cyclists, and work crews.

