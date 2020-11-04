University Health Network coming to downtown Oshawa

The former BMO building downtown will soon become home to Altum Health, a division of University Health Network (UHN).

Located at 38 Simcoe Street South, Altum Health’s new rehabilitation clinic is scheduled to open in 2021.

“The Oshawa community is excited to welcome Altum Health and the University Health Network to the downtown core and to see the transformation of the former BMO building. Altum Health’s services will be a wonderful complement to Oshawa’s vast healthcare network,” says Oshawa Mayor Dan Carter.

The downtown core location will be easily accessible and within minutes of Highway 401 to serve residents across Durham Region.

Altum Health is a division of UHN, Canada’s leading academic health sciences centre with cutting edge research in numerous areas, including musculoskeletal disorders, neurosciences, and surgical innovation. Comprised of four hospitals – Toronto General and Toronto Western, Princess Margaret Cancer Centre and Toronto Rehab – and the Michener Institute of Education, UHN has provided care to the community for more than 200 years.

It is home to Canada’s largest hospital-based research program and is a teaching hospital of the University of Toronto.

Learn more at www.altumhealth.com and www.uhn.ca.

