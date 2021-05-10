Two-vehicle collision sends one to hospital

One man is recovering in hospital after a two-vehicle collision involving a motorcycle.

Durham police were called to a collision on Bloor Street West near Thornton Road on Thursday, May 6 around 12:20 p.m.

The driver of the motorcycle, a 24-year-old male, received serious, but non-life threatening injuries and was taken to a Toronto-area trauma centre.

The driver of the Chevrolet Tahoe did not suffer any injuries as a result of the collision; there were no passengers in either vehicle.

Police say Bloor Street West was closed near Thornton Road for several hours while officers conducted their investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident or who witnessed the collision can contact DRPS Cst. Hadad at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 1836.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

