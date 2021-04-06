Two teens injured in Oshawa shooting

Two teens are recovering in hospital with serious injuries after a shooting in Oshawa Monday morning.

Durham police responded to a double shooting behind Glen Street Public School around 12:20 a.m. on Monday, April 5, where police located a 17-year-old male and a 19-year-old male with serious injuries from gunshot wounds.

The victims were transported to a Toronto-area trauma centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Durham police say information received as part of the investigation indicates there was an altercation between the victims and two other males on the basketball court, which resulted in the two teens being shot. Investigators don’t believe this was a random act.

Police are looking for a suspect who fled the scene; There are no suspect descriptors at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact DRPS D/Cst. Duguay at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 2741.

