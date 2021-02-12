Two suspects wanted in two store robberies

Durham police are seeing two suspects after two robberies in Oshawa and Ajax Wednesday night.

On Wednesday, Feb. 10 around 7:45 p.m., two suspects entered the Money Mart store on King Street West in Oshawa. Police say one of the suspects indicated he had a gun and made a demand for cash.

The suspects did not obtain any money and fled on foot.

A short time later, at around 8:30 p.m., the same two suspects entered the Money Mart store on Kingston Road East in Ajax. One of the suspects, armed with a gun, made a demand on cash. The suspects fled on foot empty handed.

Neither employees suffered any physical injuries as a result of the incidents.

The first suspect is described as a male, 5’5” tall with a thin build and an access. He was wearing a black toque, black face mask, black hooded winter jacket, grey pants, and was carrying a black bag.

The second suspect is described as a male, about six feet tall with a thing build. He was wearing a back winter hat with beige fur lining, black face mask, a black jacket with beige on the inside, and dark pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the DRPS Robbery Unit at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5355.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

