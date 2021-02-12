Latest News

Two suspects wanted in two store robberies

Posted on February 12, 2021

Durham police are seeing two suspects after two robberies in Oshawa and Ajax Wednesday night.

On Wednesday, Feb. 10 around 7:45 p.m., two suspects entered the Money Mart store on King Street West in Oshawa. Police say one of the suspects indicated he had a gun and made a demand for cash.

The suspects did not obtain any money and fled on foot.

A short time later, at around 8:30 p.m., the same two suspects entered the Money Mart store on Kingston Road East in Ajax. One of the suspects, armed with a gun, made a demand on cash. The suspects fled on foot empty handed.

Neither employees suffered any physical injuries as a result of the incidents.

The first suspect is described as a male, 5’5” tall with a thin build and an access. He was wearing a black toque, black face mask, black hooded winter jacket, grey pants, and was carrying a black bag.

The second suspect is described as a male, about six feet tall with a thing build. He was wearing a back winter hat with beige fur lining, black face mask, a black jacket with beige on the inside, and dark pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the DRPS Robbery Unit at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5355.

 

