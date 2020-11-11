Two new COVID-19 cases reported at Durham College

Durham College reported two new positive cases of COVID-19 Tuesday associated with the Oshawa and Whitby campuses.

The two cases are unrelated to one another, with one student studying out of the Whitby campus and the other out of the Oshawa campus, according to a DC statement.

The Oshawa student was last on campus on Tuesday, Nov. 3 and visited the G-Wing in the Gordon Willey building. The Whitby student was last on campus on Wednesday, Nov. 4 and visited an exterior lab.

Both students are currently isolating at home.

There are currently a total of two off-campus cases from students studying remotely and has not been on campus, and four on-campus cases – one at the Oshawa campus, and three at the Whitby campus.

“Risk mitigation measures have been implemented at the college based on specific direction from Durham Region Public Health (DRPH) to ensure the health and safety of the entire campus community,” states DC, noting DRPH officials are in the process of completing necessary contact tracing and will directly contact any student or employee who would be determined to be at risk.

