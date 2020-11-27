Two new COVID-19 cases reported at Durham College this week

Two new cases of COVID-19 were reported at Durham College this week.

The first was reported on Nov. 24 at the Oshawa campus.

A member of the DC community was last at the Oshawa Campus, Centre for Collaborative Education (CFCE) on Nov. 13.

The second case was reported on Nov. 26. A member of the community was last at the Oshawa campus, CFCE on Nov. 22.

According to the college, this case is unrelated to any other cases that have been reported on campus.

Durham Region Public Health has determined a low risk to the campus community.

Cases in Durham doubled overnight with 67 new cases reported on Nov. 25, up from 34 cases on Nov. 24.

In total, there are now 371 active cases in the region, 10 of which are in hospital with two in the ICU.

Seven cases were reported in Oshawa on Nov. 25, up from two cases the day prior.

Oshawa now has a total of 55 active cases – 53 are in home isolation, two are in hospital and one is in the ICU.

There are currently four institutional outbreaks in the region, including one at Hillsdale Estates Long Term Care Home, which was reported on Nov. 15; Sunnycrest Nursing Home in Whitby, reported on Nov. 23; Viva Pickering Retirement Home, reported on Nov. 17; and Westney Gardens Retirement Home in Ajax, reported on Nov. 18.

Durham District School Board is reported 45 active cases, including three schools in Oshawa – one case at Queen Elizabeth Public School, one case at Maxwell Heights Secondary School, and two confirmed cases at O’Neill CVI.

Durham Catholic District School Board is reported 25 active cases, including one case at Monsignor Paul Dwyer Catholic High School, and two off-site cases at St. Francis of Assist Catholic Education Centre.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

