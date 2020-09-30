Two DRPS officers honoured for life saving efforts

Two Durham Regional Police Services (DRPS) officers are being honoured for their life-saving efforts during a recent stabbing incident.

Members of Central East Division in Oshawa responded to a fight in the parking lot of Tim Horton’s on King Street East in Oshawa. Two males had serious stab wounds as a result of the fight.

Cst. Eric Keere was first to arrive and ran to one of the males who was yelling for help. He observed a stab wound on his chest and applied pressure to the sound while reassuring the male that paramedics were coming. This male was transported to a Toronto trauma centre.

Cst. Samantha Allison attended the call and observed the second male with stab wounds lying face down. She quickly rendered medical assistance by assessing the location of the victim’s injury and applying pressure to stem the excessive blood loss until paramedics arrived.

Keere and Allison were awarded with a Chief’s Commendation for their heroic efforts that helped save two lives that day.

