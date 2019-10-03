Two dead in crash north of city

Two people are dead and another in hospital with life-threatening injuries after a collision north of Oshawa this morning.

At approximately 8:10 a.m Thursday morning., officers were called to Simcoe Street and Old Simcoe Road in Scugog Township for a serious collision involving two vehicles.

According to police, a Ford Ranger was travelling northbound on Simcoe Street when it lost control and struck a southbound Volkswagen. The Ford Ranger became fully engulfed in flames and the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The passenger of the sedan was removed from the southbound vehicle and officers performed CPR, however, the 71-year-old Lindsay man succumbed to his injuries. The 71-year-old female driver was taken to a Toronto-area trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

Police believe speed may be a contributing factor in the collision.

The names of the victims have not been released.

Anyone with new information about this investigation, or who may have witnessed the collision is asked to contact D/Cst. Mac Duff of the DRPS Traffic Services Branch at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5267.

