Two DC students test positive for COVID-19

Two Durham College (DC) students have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a statement from President Don Lovisa, the risk to the DC campus community is deemed “very low” as the students have not been on campus and are both in quarantine and self-isolating at home.

He says individuals who have been in contact with these two students will be notified by public health.

“We wish both of these students a quick recovery and will welcome them back to campus once it is safe to do so,” he states.

Lovisa also noted one student in residence was contacted by public health and identified as possibly being in contact with a confirmed case, unrelated to the other two students, at an off-campus event.

He says the student and their roommate are now self-isolating in separate residence suites and are being supported by the residence team.

“The health and safety of our campus community remains our highest priority and DC has taken extensive measures to help control the spread of COVID-19, including transitioning many of our programs and services to remote delivery and therefore limited the amount of people on campus, as well as implementing very strict preventative safety measures and enhanced cleaning and disinfection protocols,” the statement continues.

“DC continues to work closely with public health authorities, as well as our own health and safety and risk assessment teams, to stay informed and receive timely guidance and directives.”

