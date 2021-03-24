Two children recovered from Olive Avenue Fire

Fire crews have recovered the bodies of two children from the fire scene on Olive Avenue in Oshawa.

Police say the victims were found Tuesday afternoon. In total, four bodies have been recovered from the fire that started early Monday morning, damaging a row of townhomes.

The two bodies recovered late Monday were adults.

“We can confirm that we did locate two more deceased parties this afternoon and that was two children that were recovered from the residence,” said Durham Regional Police Const. George Tudos in a press conference Tuesday evening.

DRPS will be working with the Centre of Forensic Sciences to confirm the identities of the four deceased parties, and police will continue to work in conjunction with the Fire Marshal’s office.

Oshawa Mayor Dan Carter and Deputy Mayor Bob Chapman visited the scene Tuesday and say they are “saddened by the devastation.”

“We join the family and friends during this time of grief and offer our thoughts and support,” says Carter, noting this is a sad time for the community.

“Lives were lost and others are displaced from their homes,” he continues. “I personally want to thank the residents and members of the faith community for your offers of support and assistance to the families.”

Carter also expressed his appreciation on behalf of city council to the first responders.

“From the onset, Oshawa firefighters encountered extreme conditions and made a valiant effort to battle the blaze and reach the occupants.”

The blaze on the row of townhomes started just before 1 a.m. Monday, March 22 at 149 Olive Avenue, destroying the unit and damaging six others.

Oshawa Fire Chief Derrick Clark says there was a “very extensive, very active fire” when firefighters arrived on scene, noting four residents of the unit were also sent to hospital with fire-related injuries. One remains in hospital with serious injuries.

Because of damage to the structural integrity of the building, crews were not able to get inside as fire crews were working on the defensive.

As a result of information received, police say an investigation has been launched. Investigators from the Major Crime Unit will be holding the scene and will lead the investigation.

Anyone with information about this fire is asked to contact Det. McDermott or Det. French of the Major Crimes Unit at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5411/5421.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

