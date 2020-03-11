Two arrested for theft from lockers

Two men are facing multiple charges in connection to thefts of personal items from gym lockers in Oshawa and Bowmanville.

A Durham police investigation began in November 2019 after a wallet was stolen from a locker at the Good Life Fitness location on King Street East in Bowmanville.

A short time later, the victim’s debit card was used at a nearby gas station and convenience store. Several other similar incidents were reported in December and January at gyms in Oshawa, including six reports from Del Park Homes Centre on Harmony Road North.

Last week, the two suspects were arrested by members of the Central East and East Criminal Investigations Bureaus with assistance from the Offender Management Unit.

The investigation revealed once the wallets were stolen from the lockers, credit and debit cards were taken and used immediately at local stores.

A 42-year-old man of Douglas Langtree Drive in Oshawa and a 57-year-old man of Solina Road in Clarington face a combined 70 charges in connection with seven incidents.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

