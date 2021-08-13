Troubadour Series brings back live entertainment

By Courtney Bachar

The Troubadour Series is back and better than ever this year.

Oshawa Councillor Rick Kerr says the live entertainment, which happens every Saturday in August in downtown Oshawa, has received a positive response from the community.

In these COVID days, Kerr says, while some are still hesitant to go out, many are appreciating the opportunity to get out and enjoy some live music again.

“People are starved for live music, and once they’re down there, people will make an evening of it,” he says.

This year, the Troubadour Series is showcasing nominees from the Oshawa Music Awards.

Kerr says now is the voting period and this is a great way for people to see the artists live.

“This is terrific for our local musicians,” says Kerr, adding, it gives the artists a chance to finally get out and connect with an audience.

“They just love to entertain people.”

Kerr says the Troubadour Series is also having a positive economic impact on local businesses in downtown, noting, once people are downtown for the entertainment, they’ll also venture into the other local businesses in the area.

“If you don’t have events to draw people downtown, then the volume for the businesses goes down,” says Kerr.

The next two events take place Saturday, Aug. 14, and Saturday, Aug. 21 from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. in downtown Oshawa by the Regent Theatre.

The event is free and COVID protocols are in place with first-come first-served seating.

