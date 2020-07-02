Trent Durham expansion on track for August

The expansion of the Trent Durham campus is on track to be completed by the end of August.

The Trent Durham GTA expansion project includes two initiatives: the construction of a new residence and academic building and the renovations of the existing facility.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, various issues arose for construction projects across the province, and since construction on the existing facility hasn’t yet started, delays have impacted the originally planned timeline. The construction timeline is unknown at this time, according to the university.

Preliminary contingency plans are being formulated to provide temporary food services to residence occupants, should delays impact the ability to provide food services by September.

The Trent Durham expansion of the new residence and academic building is a contemporary six-storey building featuring several distinctive architectural details.

The building will fully integrate both living and learning spaces. The addition of 200 on-campus residence spaces means future students will be able to live on campus and experience all that Trent Durham has to offer 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The state-of-the-art academic spaces will include a 100-seat tiered lecture hall and two 64-seat classrooms.

Expanded hands-on learning spaces will allow faculty and staff to conduct research in new and innovative ways, including laboratories and office space.

The expansion will also feature a central outdoor green courtyard and expanded parking.

Located at 55 Thornton Rd. S, less than five minutes from Highway 401 and the Oshawa GO station, the new building is being constructed next to the current campus.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

