Trent Durham campaign exceeds fundraising goal

A campaign to support a new residence and academic building at Trent University Durham GTA has exceeded its goal, raising $5.6 million.

The Campaign for Trent Durham, which launched in March 2019 with a $5 million fundraising goal, was an important part of the creation of the new residence – a first for the Trent Durham campus – which is part of a state-of-the-art academic building that opened in September 2020.

The expansion integrates both residence and academic space and features a 200-bed residence, 100-seat tiered lecture hall, two 64-seat classrooms, research space, student common spaces, new green space, and faculty offices.

“The success of our Campaign for Trent Durham is a sign of resilience, dedication and hope in this uncertain time and a nod to the bright future of students, graduates and the Region of Durham,” says Dr. Scott Henderson, dean and head of Trent University Durham GTA.

Sherry Booth, director of philanthropy at Trent University, says the new building is a “shining symbol of optimism in the future of our students.”

“Among them, our future social workers who will take care of our most vulnerable, our future police officers who will be taking care of our community and our future journalists who will report with integrity,” she says. “Throughout this challenging time in global history, we thank donors for believing in students and investing in their future success.”

The City of Oshawa played a key role in the support of the expansion through a donation of 1.8 acres of land, while the Region of Durham gifted $1.42 million in support of the campaign.

“We thank the City of Oshawa and the Region of Durham for sharing our vision and investing in a campaign that represents hope and progress,” says Doug Kirk, campaign executive co-chair, Trent alumnus and president of Durham Radio.

Kirk launched the campaign with a $500,000 gift and helped close the campaign, inspiring others to double their impact by matching all donations received by Nov. 30, 2020, up to $100,000, which resulted in over $220,000 of support to complete the campus expansion.

Speaking of his role with the campaign and support of Trent Durham, Kirk adds, “My Trent education equipped me with the skills that have helped make my career a success. In today’s competitive economy, it’s more important than ever that we invest in the next generation.”

Looking forward, phase two of the campaign, now underway, will continue to strengthen and grow the University’s presence in the Durham Region by supporting students with increased financial support and through the development of enhanced career-boosting experiences for students.

