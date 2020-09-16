Traynor family “grateful” for community support

Durham Regional Police Services (DRPS) have released a statement on behalf of the Traynor family following a tragic shooting incident that left a father and three of his children dead.

“Loretta, Sam and the entire Traynor family would like to state how profoundly grateful we are for all the kind messages of condolence and support this past week, as well as for the tributes at the house and the schools,” reads the statement.

Chris Traynor, 50, and his three youngest children, Bradley, 20, Adelaide, 15, and Joseph, 11, were shot and killed in their home on Friday, Sept. 4 by Mitchell Lapa, 48, a family relative who drove from his home in Winnipeg, Man. and was an uninvited relative to the home.

Loretta was also shot and injured in the incident and is recovering in hospital. Lapa died as a result of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

According to the statement, Loretta continues to recover from her injuries with her oldest son, Sam, close by her side.

“Both are devastated over the tragic loss of Chris, Bradley, Adelaide and Joey, but the support provided by the staff and students at the family’s schools, the Durham Catholic District School Board and the entire Oshawa community have been of great comfort to the entire family,” the statement continues.

“We are also very grateful to all those who have contributed to the GoFundMe campaign.”

The family will be putting together a committee to advise on the disbursement of the funds to support and appropriately memorialize the entire family.

Oshawa Funeral Home will be offering a drive past visitation today, Wednesday, Sept. 16 for relatives, friends and members of the community who would like to offer a prayer or expression of condolence for Chris, Bradley, Adelaide and Joseph. The visitation will run from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Oshawa Funeral Home, 847 King St. W.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions and guidelines, visitors are being asked to remain in their vehicles at all times until invited to exit the vehicle by a parking attendant.

A private family funeral service will be held on Thursday, Sept. 17.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Feed the Need in Durham.

The Durham Catholic school board also recently held a memorial in honour of Chris, Bradley, Adelaide, and Joseph in a public service streamed online.

The Traynor family says while they understand the desire for more information, they are asking media and the public to respect their need for privacy during this time.

