Travel habits saw significant change due to COVID-19

By Chris Jones/The Oshawa Express

A regional travel survey has shown habits have changed around Durham Region during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a report written by Commissioner of Planning and Economic Development Brian Bridgeman, the region has seen a decline in all modes of transportation except for cycling.

The region has also seen an increase in working from home and teleworking, according to the report.

The lowered number of trips via car, bus or other automobile is promising to Bridgeman.

“This reduction in the number of trips is encouraging for Transportation Demand Management (TDM) as it can help lower carbon dioxide emissions and congestion and assist the region in achieving its sustainable mode share target of 44 per cent in Urban Growth Centres by 2031,” he writes.

In total, Bridgeman says there were 472 respondents to the survey, which showed 84 per cent of respondents changed their travelling behaviour due to COVID-19.

Transit trips decreased by 51 per cent, ridesharing by 35 per cent, carpooling by 32 per cent, single occupant vehicles by 12 per cent, and walking saw a three per cent decline, according to Bridgeman.

However, cycling saw an increase over the last few months at four per cent.

Forty-nine per cent of respondents who said their travel behaviour changed stated their changes will continue, says Bridgeman. However, 48 per cent indicated their travel behaviours will return to normal once the pandemic has come to an end.

“Half of those who feel their travel behaviour will continue to be different after the pandemic believe it will be due to a continuation of work-from-home arrangements,” he says.

