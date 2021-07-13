Train like an Oshawa General

Future Generals Hockey Camp is back.

Taking place from August 23 to 27 at the Tribute Communities Centre, the Future Generals Hockey Camp is open to players and goalies of all skill levels ages seven to 13.

Young hockey players are given the opportunity to develop their skills both on and off the ice with Oshawa Generals players and members of the coaching staff.

Off the ice, campers will be put through a series of activities that allow them to interact with and learn from Oshawa Generals players on a personal level.

For more information, contact cgontier@oshawagenerals.com.

Register online by clicking here.

