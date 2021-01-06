Traffic signal changes coming on Park Road

Changes are coming to the traffic signals at two intersections in Oshawa.

As of January 6, the intersections of Park Road and King Street, and Park Road and Bond Street will see an update to traffic signal timing.

The traffic signals are changing from having the left-turn green arrow at the end of the traffic signal rotation to having it at the start, which is the same as other traffic signals across Durham Region.

The region is reminding drivers to follow all traffic control signals as outlined in the Highway Traffic Act.

For more information about traffic control signals and traffic safety, visit www.durham.ca/traffic.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

