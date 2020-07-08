Traffic, parking changes on Ontario Street

A portion of Ontario Street will be one-way due to a patio expansion.

Ontario Street will be one-way north bound from King Street to approximately 30m north of King Street.

On the east side of Ontario Street there will be no parking in the first three on-street spaces from King Street for access to emergency services.

Access to all businesses will be available from Bond Street with no exit to King Street.

The traffic and parking control changes and temporary restrictions will be in place until Oct. 31, 2020.

