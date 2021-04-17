Time to recycle your batteries

The Region of Durham is reminding residents that it’s time to place their used or unwanted household batteries out for recycling next week.

Spring battery collection will occur during the week of April 19 on blue box collection days, which coincides with Earth Day on April 22 and the annual Earth Week celebrations.

Batteries are not garbage, states the region, noting up to 92 per cent of battery components are recyclable and recoverable.

“Taking part in the battery collection program helps eliminate mercury, cadmium and other heavy metals from entering the environment,” sates the region.

Since the first battery collection in November 2012, Durham residents have diverted more than 286 tonnes (286,000 kilograms) of household batteries from the waste stream.

According to the World Wildlife Fund, an average African elephant weighs about 5.443 tonnes (5,443 kilograms). Therefore, the total weight of household batteries diverted from the waste stream by Durham residents since 2012 would equate to the total weight of 57 African elephants.

Residents will have received two orange labels in their Waste Collection Calendar Guide. A printable version of the label can also be found at www.durham.ca/battery.

Residents should affix the label to a clear, sealable plastic bag containing their used or unwanted household batteries.

Sealed bags should be placed on top of the paper in blue boxes for collection during the week of April 19 only.

“Keeping batteries separate from other blue box materials helps workers clearly identify them; please do not put loose batteries inside your blue box,” states the region.

For more information, visit www.durham.ca/waste or download the Durham Region Waste App.

