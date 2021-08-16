Dear Editor,

A new study by Oceana Canada found that 46 per cent of fish samples randomly tested from grocery stores and restaurants in Halifax, Montreal, Ottawa, and Toronto were mislabeled.

This is just the latest reminder that if you eat fish, it’s next to impossible to know what—or rather who—is on your plate. Previous investigations have found that cheaper species of fish are frequently passed off as their pricier cousins. In some cases, fish known to cause gastrointestinal distress or to contain often dangerous levels of mercury are sold as safer species.

We should also remember that all fish can feel pain—whether they are tuna or tilapia, farmed or wild-caught. When fish are dragged out of their ocean homes, their gills collapse, their eyes bulge out of their heads, and their swim bladders burst because of the sudden pressure change. Farmed fish are crammed into filthy enclosures, and many suffer from diseases and damaged fins.

It’s time for a sea change. With delicious fish-free fillets, crabless cakes, and other plant-based options readily available, it’s never been easier to go vegan. Find out more at www.PETA.org.

Sincerely,

Paula Moore

The PETA Foundation

