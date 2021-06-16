Three separate stabbing incidents in Oshawa on Sunday

Police are looking for suspects after three separate stabbings took place in Oshawa on Sunday.

Durham police were called to the area of King Street East near Charles Street on Sunday, June 13 around 1:35 a.m. for reports of a stabbing.

Police located the 31-year-old male victim with several stab wounds near the pizza store.

The male was transported to a Toronto-area trauma hospital with serious injuries.

Police say the suspects fled the scene and there are no suspect descriptors at this time.

The victim remains in hospital in stable condition.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact DRPS D/Cst. Bowler at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 2739.

At around 1:20 pm., Durham police were called to the area of Ritson Road South near the Waterfront Trail for reports of a stabbing.

Officers say the suspect attended the victim’s residence and was involved in a verbal altercation with the 28-year-old male victim before stabbing him and fleeing.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say this was not a random act and are looking for the known suspect.

Anyone who may have information about this incident is asked to contact DRPS Det. Dellipizzi at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 2766.

A few hours later, around 4 p.m., police were called to the area of Ritson Road South and Bloor Street East for a report of an armed person.

Officers arrived and located a 32-year-old male victim who was suffering from serious injuries to his face and neck as a result of being stabbed.

Police learned the altercation originated at a bar located on Ritson Road, south of McNaughton Avenue, when the victim was struck with a beer bottle.

The situation continued to the area of Ritson Road South and Bloor Street East where the suspects were allegedly armed with knives and bricks during the altercation.

The victim suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries and was transported to a trauma centre in Toronto.

The suspects had fled the scene prior to the officer’s arrival. The K-9 unit assisted in tracking but were unable to locate the suspects.

The first suspect was described as a black male with a lighter complexion, large build and approximately 6-feet tall. He was wearing a purple hoodie.

The second suspect was described as having a smaller build and wearing a red hoodie.

Anyone who may have information regarding this incident is asked to contact DRPS D/Cst. Bowler at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 2739.

