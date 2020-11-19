Thornton roadwork to go until summer

Thornton Road North will be closed until summer 2021 for road and sidewalk work.

The closure affects Thornton Road North from King Street West to Taunton Road West.

The fall of 2020 will include utility relocations, tree removals and watermain work, including hydrant relocations.

Work in 2021 will include sidewalk and sidewalk ramp as well as concrete curb and gutter removals and replacement.

Bus pad and bus shelter removals and bus pad replacement, asphalt trail construction, boulevard grading and restoration, and driveway restorations will also be completed.

Some sidewalk closures will be necessary for safety.

