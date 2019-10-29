Think outside the box on pools

Dear Editor,

The potential imminent closing of the Rotary Pool on Simcoe Street is frustrating, especially considering the apparent scope of the repairs that have to be conducted in order to return the pool to its former glory. Which, if I may be honest, is an odd statement to make about a pool.

But let me pose a question: what if we wanted to do something better than just fixing a pool? You may be asking yourselves, “How can you possibly improve on a pool? It’s just a hole with concrete, lining, pipes and water.”

And you know what? You would absolutely be right; I mean, a pool is pretty much just that. But I think it would be a fantastic opportunity to look at doing something completely new and different, a way to approach a giant hole in the ground that isn’t to just create a rectangular swimming space for swimming in the lanes. There are a series of videos you can view involving “aquascaping” and artificial ponds that look natural and stunning, while requiring little to no chemical maintenance. Instead, pond builders – such as Greg Wittstock, the self-proclaimed “Pond Guy” – design systems where water is constantly flowing in ways that allow nature to take care of biological build-ups without the need to add any chlorine or other pool chemicals that some people might be more sensitive to.

But don’t take my word alone, the results of many projects you find online speak for themselves – they are outstanding attractions that many would love to enjoy, and I would argue that what the Rotary Pool needs is to be turned into one of these amazing pond projects. We are already looking at tearing the whole thing apart anyways, why not look at doing something different and exciting?

If it doesn’t pan out well, you can always go back to what worked in the first place. But I think – and I hope I’m not the only one to think so as well – that an artificial pond that everyone can swim in, without need for chemical maintenance, would be a fantastic opportunity for Oshawa to consider – a faux-natural wonder that is unlike anything else in our neighbourhood.

Sincerely,

Calvin Walker

