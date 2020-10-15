Thief caught red-handed breaking into vehicles

A 24-year-old man has been arrested after police caught him red-handed trying to break into vehicles in an Oshawa neighbourhood.

In response to an increase in theft from motor vehicle crimes in the area of Masson and Aberdeen streets in Oshawa, Durham police conducted a Notice of Community Crime initiative on Oct. 14 and distributed “Lock It or Lose It” flyers around the neighbourhood to educate and alert citizens in the area about simple steps they can take to prevent property theft. About 75 residences were visited.

Several hours later, around 1:45 a.m. on Oct. 15, officers on directed patrol to address the issue observed a man trying vehicle door handles in the immediate area.

He was arrested and found with stolen property, including change, keys and a wallet. He also had an extendable baton in his possession.

The 24-year-old Oshawa man has been charged with trespassing at night, two counts of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, possession of weapons dangerous, carry concealed weapon, breach probation and breach of recognizance. He was held for a bail hearing.

Anyone with new information about this investigation can contact Central East Division at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 2741.

