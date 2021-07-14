Theodore TOO stopping in Oshawa

Theodore TOO, Canada’s famous and beloved tugboat, is set to make a stop at the Oshawa Port on its way from Halifax to his new home in the Port of Hamilton.

Theodore will be making several port stops along his journey as part of his Great Lakes tour.

He is set to dock in Oshawa on July 15, however ports and dates are subject to change and are pending weather and water levels.

As part of his sustainability efforts in collaboration with Swim Drink Fish, Theodore TOO hopes to collect 100,000 watermarks over the next year. Members of the public can take part in the watermark project designed to collect personal stories of people on their local waterways.

This crowd-sourced initiative, THEODORE TOO Watermarks allows individuals to help researchers identify waters where people swim, drink, or fish, so that those uses can be protected in the future while “building a legacy of connecting Canadians to the water.”

“As guardians and stewards of 20 per cent of the world’s fresh water, we have an enormous accountability to ensure it is swimmable, drinkable and fishable,” says Mark Mattson, President of Swim Drink Fish.

He says building connections with the water is a critical step in engaging us all as their guardians. “Theodore loves the water as much as we do. He’s the perfect ambassador for our Great Lakes Guide, which is focused on helping Canadians of all ages and backgrounds from urban cities to rural communities to get to the water’s edge,” he adds.

A temperature sensor will be added on board Theodore TOO in Kingston, which will take surface water temperatures at his subsequent ports of call and will feed real time location and surface temperatures that inform a water quality guide for 8,000 beaches.

Theodore TOO expected to land at his last stop in Hamilton on July 18.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

