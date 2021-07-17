Theft investigation leads to numerous charges

A 48-year-old man is facing a number of charges following a theft investigation involving catalytic converters.

In June 2021, investigators commenced a theft investigation involving multiple stolen catalytic converters in Whitby. Investigators received reports of a suspect who was cutting catalytic converters from unattended vehicles.

As a result of the investigation, the accused was located and arrested.

The 48-year-old Oshawa man is facing 58 charges, including theft under $5,000, theft over $5,000, mischief under $5,000, mischief over $5,000, and break and enter to a commercial property. He was held for a bail hearing.

Anyone with information about this investigation can contact the Central West Criminal Investigations Bureau-Property Crimes Unit at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 1825.

