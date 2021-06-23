Dear Editor,

The G7 Summit in Cornwall, England was an important opportunity for leaders to take concerted action on the world’s most pressing challenges. It offered a historic opportunity to commit to global solidarity and cooperation on the COVID-19 response and recovery. Sadly, the announcement by PM Trudeau fell well short. Of the 100 million vaccine doses committed, only 13 million will be shared from Canada’s pool of excess doses, with the rest being doses funded by previously committed resources to COVAX.

Secretary General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, said “We need more than that…” We needed Canada to take that giant leap for mankind. Instead we took a timid half-step. The world deserves better from us.

Randy Rudolph

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

