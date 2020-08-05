The RMG is open to visitors once again

As of July 28, the Robert McLaughlin Gallery (RMG) has reopened its doors to the public.

To reopen safely, the RMG is putting a number of protocols and guidelines in place to ensure the health and safety of visitors, volunteers, and staff.

The gallery has temporarily adjusted its hours to the following: Mondays are closed; and Tuesdays to Sundays are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. A special time Tuesday to Thursday, from 10 a.m. to noon, is available only to seniors and immune-compromised individuals.

What the gallery is doing to protect visitors:

– Limiting the number of visitors to the gallery.

– Increasing cleaning, particularly of high touch areas.

– Providing hand sanitizer at entrances and exits.

– Restricting elevator access to one person or one household.

– Cancelled all onsite group programming for the foreseeable future.

– Closing interactive spaces and installations; closing the community lounge.

– Installed plexiglass at the reception and shop counters.

Visitors are being asked to:

– Self-assess before visiting. For those feeling unwell, they are asked to stay at home and use the Virtual RMG at http://rmg.on.ca/virtual-rmg/

– Check hours as they are reduced at this time

– Wear a mask during the visit to help protect others. Those who don’t have their own can get one at the RMG upon arrival.

– Social distance during the visit. There will be cues for visitors throughout the space. Visitors are asked to be mindful of some of the narrowed corridors.

– Check in at the welcome desk in the RMG shop upon arrival

– Follow the one-way route throughout the galleries. There will be arrows, directional signage, and a map shared upon arrival.

– The coat room will be closed, so plan accordingly.

For more information, email communications@rmg.on.ca.

