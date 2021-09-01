The Oshawa Firefighters’ annual boot toll is back

Oshawa firefighters are bringing out their boots again this year for the annual Boot Toll.

Members of the Oshawa Professional Firefighters Association will be out in the community on Friday, Sept. 3 collecting donations in support of Muscular Dystrophy Canada (MDC) and other local charities.

Firefighters will be at the Oshawa Center with a voluntary boot toll to collect donations.

The boot toll continues a tradition that dates back to 1973 in Oshawa, and close to 65 years across North America. Each year, firefighters across North America raise tens of thousands of dollars to help in the fight against MD and in support of other local charities.

In previous years, International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF) locals across Canada, raised $1.3 million for Muscular Dystrophy Canada.

The funds raised support MDC’s goal to “providing ongoing support and resources to those with neuromuscular disorders and their families, while relentlessly searching for a cure through well-funded research.”

Firefighters will be holding up their boots to allow for community members to place their donations directly inside.

To date, Oshawa Fire Fighters have raised more than $960,000 during the annual boot toll.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

