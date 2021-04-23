The future of Oshawa’s port

Residents are invited to a virtual open house to learn more and have their say on the future development of the Port of Oshawa.

Community members are invited to join the Hamilton-Oshawa Port Authority (HOPA) on Thursday, April 29, to hear an update on the Port of Oshawa Land Use Plan.

In developing the future, HOPA will consider the current and future infrastructure needs of the port, as well as market demands for multimodal transportation services in the GTHA.

HOPA will also be looking at the environmental and social aspects of the port lands and waterfront.

The open house will allow HOPA to hear about community and stakeholder aspirations for the future of the port, and look at the port’s role as an economic driver in the Oshawa and GTHA region.

There will be opportunities for port neighbours and other stakeholders to learn more about the port and share their views on its future.

The virtual open house will begin at 5 p.m. on Thursday, April 29.

To register, visit the Port of Oshawa Land Use Plan Open House page. Participants will receive the meeting link upon registration.

For more information about the Port of Oshawa, visit https://www.hopaports.ca/locations/port-of-oshawa/.

