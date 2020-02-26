The Express earns two OCNA nominations

The Oshawa Express is honoured to receive two nominations in the Ontario Community Newspaper Association’s Better Newspaper Awards competition.

The feature 500 Howard Street: A forgotten piece of Oshawa’s history, which ran in the Oct. 23, 2018 edition of The Express, has been nominated for the 2019 Heritage Award.

The story focused on the former Ontario Malleable Iron Company and Knob Hill Farms building, which has fallen into disrepair. The building is pegged to be the location of a new GO station in the city.

George Longley was also nominated for Cartoonist of the Year for his editorial cartoon after GM announced the Oshawa assembly plant was closing.

The awards will be handed out on Friday, April 3 at the Hilton Garden Inn in Vaughan.

