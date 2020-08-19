Temporary road closure at Campus Ice Centre on Simcoe Street in Oshawa
Durham Region is advising residents of a temporary road closure on Simcoe Street in Oshawa.
From Aug. 21 at 9 p.m. to Aug. 23 at 9 p.m., Simcoe Street will be closed from the Campus Ice Centre to Conlin Road. Unfavourable weather conditions may influence the work schedule.
The purpose is to safely complete the installation of a sanitary force main crossing in a safe and efficient manner.
Traffic will be diverted by a signed detour route.
Drivers are asked to exercise caution for the safety of pedestrians, cyclists and work crews.