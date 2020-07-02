Teen reports being grabbed in Oshawa park

Durham police are investigating after an Oshawa teenager reported being grabbed by a stranger in an Oshawa park.

On July 1, around 7:30 p.m., a 16-year-old Oshawa female was in Cordova Park, in the area of Glen Street and Malaga Street in Oshawa, when she was grabbed from behind by an unknown male. She was able to punch the male and wrestle free, then the male ran off in the direction of a vehicle in the parking lot.

The female ran home and told her mother and police were called. She received only minor injuries.

The suspect is described as a male, about six feet tall with an olive complexion. He is approximately 35 to 40 years old and has a thing build with short dark salt and pepper hair. He was wearing dirty and torn clothing and may be associated with a four-door grey vehicle with tinted windows.

Anyone with new information about this incident, or who has video or dashboard camera footage from the approximate time, is asked to contact D/Cst. Duguay at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 2764.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

