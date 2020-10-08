Teen facing charges after violent robbery

A 19-year-old male is facing charges after he violently robbed a store in Oshawa.

On Oct. 5, around 4 p.m., a lone male entered the Hero Army Surplus store on Phillip Murray Avenue and asked to see an airsoft rifle on display. He was handed the gun by an employee. He then pulled out a hatchet knife, threatened the employee and attempted to leave the store with the gun.

The employee followed and tried to block him from leaving. The suspect assaulted the employee and fled the store without the gun.

The suspect drove off in a nearby vehicle. The employee was not physically injured.

Police attended the scene to investigate, were able to identify the suspect and he was placed under arrest without incident.

The 19-year-old male has been charged with robbery, disguise with intent, and possession of weapon for dangerous purposes. He was held for a bail hearing.

Anyone with new information about this investigation is asked to contact D/Cst. Stewart at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5360.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

