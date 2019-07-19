Teen charged in Oshawa Centre double stabbing

A 17-year-old teen from Oshawa has been charged in connection to a double stabbing at the Oshawa Centre earlier this month.

The stabbing, which took place July 9, resulted in two males, 19 and 16, being sent to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries. Both victims are currently recovering from their wounds.

According to police, the 17-year-old turned himself in, and faces several charges including two counts of aggravated assault, uttering threats, carrying a concealed weapon, and possessing a weapon to commit an offence.

The accused was released on a promise to appear.

Anyone with more information is asked to call D/Cst. Grigoriou at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 2737.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

