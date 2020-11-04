Tartan Tavern closes its doors

By Chris Jones/The Oshawa Express

All it took was one note on the door of an Oshawa pub to tell patrons it will be closing.

The Tartan Tavern, a mainstay in Oshawa’s culinary community, shut its doors for the last time this Halloween.

As of Saturday, Oct. 31 at 5 p.m. the pub closed due to the “financial hardship of COVID-19,” says the note.

Located at 555 Rossland Rd. E., the pub regularly hosted live entertainment throughout the week, and karaoke as well before the pandemic.

The bar is currently owned by Sara Allardyce, and was owned by Pat and Kevin Kelly. Kevin used to sing in the bar, which he says lent to its popularity.

However, the restaurant’s patrons and the Oshawa community are not ready for it to go, as a GoFundMe was quickly set up to try and save the pub.

The page, which is called “Save the Tartan Tavern,” has a goal of $25,000. So far, $2,675 has been raised. It was created by Amanda Perry.

“The Tartan Tavern is a part of Oshawa roots! We can not let it be lost forever,” she writes. “We need your help, the Tartan needs our help!”

She notes every small business is suffering right now due to COVID-19, but she hopes the GoFundMe can help.

While she doesn’t know if the GoFundMe will work, Perry says it’s worth a try to save the Tartan Tavern.

The Tartan Tavern isn’t the first bar forced to shut down due to the struggles of COVID-19 this year in Oshawa. The Corral also recently announced it was closing its doors due to financial hardship.

To donate to the GoFundMe, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/save-the-tartan-tavern?utm_source=customer&utm_campaign=p_cp%20share-sheet&utm_medium=copy_link_all&fbclid=IwAR1Sobp8QI-q2kGJlm1ksknSDBBD4KklsjqQh52k8RPQtp11l-_RhWFSYU8.

