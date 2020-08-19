Tariffs on American good ridiculous

Dear Editor,

The tariffs that have been put on aluminum and the subsequent tariffs on American goods are both ridiculous just on their face. Do Canadians and Americans not know that the items they purchased for a said price actually pay for any tariff that any countries put on their goods? They will find their favourite item to buy will go up in price and that is because of any tariffs that may be put on a product. Another way to put it is the Government does not pay a cent for tariffs but the consumer pays it all of the time.

Ron Horner

