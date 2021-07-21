Suspects wanted in armed robbery

Durham police are seeking three suspects after an armed robbery at a pharmacy in Oshawa.

Police say three males entered the Parkwood Pharmacy on Simcoe Street North on Friday, July 16, around 5 p.m. armed with knives. They stole narcotics, cash, and personal items from the employee.

Officers say the three suspects were seen leaving in a vehicle.

The victim didn’t sustain any physical injuries.

The suspects are described as three young black males who fled in a white SUV. They were armed with knives.

Anyone with surveillance or dash-cam video in the area at the time of this incident of anyone with new information can contact the DRPS Investigative Services-Robbery Unit at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5355.

