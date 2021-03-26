Suspect wanted in firearm investigation

Durham police are looking for the public’s help in identifying an armed male who attended an Oshawa plaza recently.

On Friday, March 19, around 11:55 p.m., police say a dark Ford Focus pulled into a plaza at Mary Street North and Nonquon Road. The suspect exited the rear passenger seat of the vehicle, followed by a female. The female walked towards the store as words were exchanged.

Police say the male pulled out a handgun, racked it and pointed the gun at the female. Both the male and female got back into the vehicle which drove off southbound on Mary Street North.

The man holding the handgun is described as a white male, around 25 years old, and was wearing a dark coat with fur on the hood, a grey hoodie and jeans. He was armed with a firearm.

The driver of the vehicle is a white male and was wearing a black and red coat.

The front passenger is a white male and was wearing a black t-shirt.

The vehicle is described as a 2017 black Ford Focus with two large grey stripes along the hood and roof of the vehicle. There is a red addition to the front bumper below the licence plate.

A video of the incident can be viewed on YouTube at https://youtu.be/OjdwUovMROc.

Police are looking to identify the males and vehicle involved.

Anyone with information about this investigation can contact Det. Dellipizzi or Cst. Coull at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 2766.

