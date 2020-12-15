Suspect wanted in aggravated assault

Durham police are looking to identify a male suspect in an aggravated assault incident.

Police responded to a fight call at the Popeyes restaurant in the area of Simcoe Street North and Niagara Drive in Oshawa on Saturday, Dec. 5 around 10 p.m. A male suffered serious injuries and was taken to a trauma centre in Toronto.

Police searched the area with negative results, and are looking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect.

The suspect is described as a black male between 20 and 30 years old, approximately 185 pounds and has a full beard.

Anyone with information can contact D/Cst. Stuart at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 1829.

