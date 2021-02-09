Suspect wanted in aggravated assault case

Durham police are looking for a suspect after an aggravated assault in Oshawa over the weekend.

On Sunday, Feb. 7 around 9 a.m., Durham police responded for an assault call at an apartment on Simcoe Street North where officers located a 29-year-old male with serious injuries at the scene.

The victim was taken to a Toronto-area trauma centre with non-life threatening injuries.

Police have limited information regarding the suspect’s description at this time and the investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation can contact D/Cst. Reeves at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 1825.

