Suspect wanted after suspicious package in Oshawa

Durham police continue to look for a suspect after another suspicious package was found at a convenience store in Oshawa.

Police were called to Pantry Convenience on Park Road North on Dec. 20 around 12:30 p.m. for a suspicious package found at the business.

The item was investigated by the Explosives Disposal Unit and it was detonated and rendered safe.

This was the second time a suspicious package was left at this convenience store. Investigators believe this may be related, however the investigation is still ongoing.

Police had responded to a call at the same store on Oct. 25 regarded a suspicious package found at the business.

The item was investigated, detonated and rendered safe by the Explosives Disposal Unit. The item was confirmed to be an incendiary device.

Earlier in the month, on Oct. 1, police responded to a suspicious package call at the Taunton Convenience store on Taunton Road East after an incendiary device was located.

The victim in this case attempted to move the item and it burst into flames. No injuries were reported.

There were also three prior minor incidents targeting this store that were never reported to police.

The suspect wore a mask during these incidents.

According to police, these incidents are related to stores that sell adult-related material.

Anyone with information on these investigations can contact Det. Dellipizza or D/Cst. McLellan at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 2766.

