Suspect found to be driving stolen vehicle

A 30-year-old Oshawa woman was arrested after failing to stop for police and striking a fire hydrant.

Durham police were called to a stolen vehicle call in the area of Bayly Street and Liverpool Road in Pickering on Thursday, July 22, around 1:43 a.m. A food delivery driver reported having their vehicle stolen while attending a residence to deliver food.

A short time later, a member of the DRPS West Division observed a vehicle driving erratically in the area. The officer followed the vehicle and attempted to initiate a traffic stop. The suspect vehicle failed to stop, and fled eastbound on Bayly Street.

Police say, following a brief pursuit, the suspect vehicle lost control, striking a fire hydrant at Church and Bayly Streets. Further investigation revealed the stolen vehicle was the vehicle involved in the pursuit. The female suspect was arrested without incident.

She is charged with dangerous operation, possession property obtained by crime exceeding $5,000, and other driving-related offenses. She was released on an undertaking.

Anyone with new information about this investigation can contact DRPS Cst. Fulford at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 2119.

