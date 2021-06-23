Suspect flees police, crashes vehicle

Durham police have arrested a 21-year-old male after he assaulted and pointed a firearm at several victims in Oshawa.

Police responded to an armed person call at the Midtown Mall on Saturday, June 12 around 3:55 p.m. It was alleged that the suspect was involved in an altercation with several parties; he brandished a firearm and assaulted them before driving away.

While police were speaking to the female victims, the suspect drove back to the scene.

Police attempted to stop the suspect, who drove off at a high rate of speed. Police terminated the pursuit due to safety concerns.

Moments later, the suspect lost control of his vehicle and collided. Officers blocked the suspect vehicle in to prevent him from fleeing and he was taken into custody without incident.

Police seized an imitation handgun, knife, and brass knuckles.

The Toronto male is facing 22 criminal charges, including two counts of failing to stop for police, assault, two counts of assault with a weapon, weapons dangerous, carrying a concealed weapon, using an imitation firearm in commission of an offence, and stunt driving.

He was held for a bail hearing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact DRPS Det. Dellipizzi at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 2766.

