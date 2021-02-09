Suspect arrested twice in one day for stealing vehicles

Durham police arrested a suspect twice in one day for two separate stolen vehicle incidents in Oshawa.

Officers responded to a possible impaired driver in the area of Centre Street and John Street on Sunday, Feb. 7 around 2 a.m. where police located a Ford F-150 pick-up truck at Simcoe and Bloor Street.

When officers attempted to pull it over, the suspect slowed down near a bike path and fled on foot. He was arrested shortly after following a brief foot pursuit.

The man was also found to be in possession of Crystal Meth. He was charged and released on an undertaking.

Later that day at approximately 8:45 p.m., police responded to a vehicle theft in the area of Taunton Road and Harmony Road.

The victim had left her vehicle running with two young teens inside. The suspect kicked the teens out of the vehicle before driving away.

Police were able to track the vehicle to a residential complex near Rockcreek Drive in Oshawa.

The suspect was arrested and faces more charges.

The 32-year-old has been charged with two counts of theft of a motor vehicle, possession of property over $5,000, impaired operation by drugs, failing to stop for police, unauthorized use of credit card data, possession identification for a fraudulent offence, fraud exceeding $5,000, failing to comply with an undertaking, possessing property obtained by crime, and dangerous operation.

He was released on an undertaking.

Anyone with information about this investigation can contact A/Sgt. Gomez at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 1855.

