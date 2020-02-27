Suspect arrested for hit-and-run of 14-year-old

Police have arrested a suspect in the serious fail to remain collision that took place on Feb. 18, which left a 14-year-old boy with life-threatening injuries in hospital.

Police spoke with several witnesses and, with the assistance of frontline officers and the Forensic Identification Services Video Analysts, they canvassed video surveillance in the area which resulted in the arrest of the suspect.

On Thursday, Feb. 27, police arrested a 53-year-old man out of Pickering. He was charged with: fail to remain at the scene of an accident causing bodily harm, drive motor vehicle on a highway – no insurance, and fail to report accident. He was released on an undertaking.

The 14-year-old remains in hospital in serious condition.

The investigation into this collision is still ongoing. Police are still seeking any additional witnesses to come forward or any available video footage from the area on the night of the collision.

