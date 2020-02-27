Suspect arrested after stabbing in Oshawa
Police arrested an 18-year-old in connection to another stabbing in Oshawa.
On Wednesday, Feb. 26, at approximately 8:46 a.m., officers responded to the area of Albany Street and Albert Street for a man with injuries to his arms. It was later determined there was an altercation at a residence on Lviv Boulevard involving the victim and three other men.
The 38-year-old victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police arrested a man involved in the stabbing incident. A man and a woman were arrested at the scene who were wanted on unrelated outstanding warrants.
The 18-year-old Oshawa man is charged with: aggravated assault, two counts of breach of undertaking, possession of weapons dangerous and assault with a weapon. He was held for a bail hearing.
Anyone with new information about this incident is asked to contact Det. Ormonde at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 2770.