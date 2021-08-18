Suspect arrested after Oshawa break in

Durham police have arrested a 30-year-old man after breaking into an Oshawa residence and assaulting a resident.

Officers were called to a residence in the area of Richmond Street in Oshawa on Tuesday, Aug. 17 around 10:10 p.m. for a break and enter call. Police spoke to the female victim who advised that she was in the residence when an unknown man broke into the home and assaulted her.

The female managed to escape and ran around the block before returning to the residence and locking the door. The suspect broke in again and confronted the female.

Police say the female was able to get away and two civilians helped her fight off the suspect, before he fled on foot.

The suspect walked into Central East Division to report a separate crime and was taken into custody.

The female victim and one of the male citizens suffered minor injuries.

The suspect is facing numerous charges, including two counts of assault and break and enter with intent.

Anyone with information regarding this incident can contact DRPS Cst. Kane at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 2148.

